Brunei dollar to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Romanian leus is currently 3.509 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.188% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 3.520 on 17-11-2024 and a low of 3.499 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.169% increase in value.