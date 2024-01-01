10 thousand Brunei dollars to Romanian leus

Convert BND to RON at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = L3.509 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:42
BND to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 BND to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.51833.5183
Low3.46153.4168
Average3.48923.4706
Change0.47%2.70%
1 BND to RON stats

The performance of BND to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5183 and a 30 day low of 3.4615. This means the 30 day average was 3.4892. The change for BND to RON was 0.47.

The performance of BND to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5183 and a 90 day low of 3.4168. This means the 90 day average was 3.4706. The change for BND to RON was 2.70.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 BND3.50900 RON
5 BND17.54500 RON
10 BND35.09000 RON
20 BND70.18000 RON
50 BND175.45000 RON
100 BND350.90000 RON
250 BND877.25000 RON
500 BND1,754.50000 RON
1000 BND3,509.00000 RON
2000 BND7,018.00000 RON
5000 BND17,545.00000 RON
10000 BND35,090.00000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Brunei Dollar
1 RON0.28498 BND
5 RON1.42491 BND
10 RON2.84982 BND
20 RON5.69964 BND
50 RON14.24910 BND
100 RON28.49820 BND
250 RON71.24550 BND
500 RON142.49100 BND
1000 RON284.98200 BND
2000 RON569.96400 BND
5000 RON1,424.91000 BND
10000 RON2,849.82000 BND