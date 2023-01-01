10 thousand Brunei dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BND to CNY at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
53,381.50 cny

1.00000 BND = 5.33815 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9141.363351.6427118.78281.339351.518950.793367
1 EUR1.094111.491641.7972920.55031.465381.661880.86805
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.2049113.77690.9823961.114130.581925
1 NZD0.608750.5563930.829939111.4340.8153290.924660.482962

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BND5.33815 CNY
5 BND26.69075 CNY
10 BND53.38150 CNY
20 BND106.76300 CNY
50 BND266.90750 CNY
100 BND533.81500 CNY
250 BND1334.53750 CNY
500 BND2669.07500 CNY
1000 BND5338.15000 CNY
2000 BND10676.30000 CNY
5000 BND26690.75000 CNY
10000 BND53381.50000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brunei Dollar
1 CNY0.18733 BND
5 CNY0.93666 BND
10 CNY1.87331 BND
20 CNY3.74662 BND
50 CNY9.36655 BND
100 CNY18.73310 BND
250 CNY46.83275 BND
500 CNY93.66550 BND
1000 CNY187.33100 BND
2000 CNY374.66200 BND
5000 CNY936.65500 BND
10000 CNY1873.31000 BND