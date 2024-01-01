250 Chinese yuan rmb to Brunei dollars

Convert CNY to BND at the real exchange rate

250 cny
46.82 bnd

1.00000 CNY = 0.18726 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brunei Dollar
1 CNY0.18726 BND
5 CNY0.93632 BND
10 CNY1.87264 BND
20 CNY3.74528 BND
50 CNY9.36320 BND
100 CNY18.72640 BND
250 CNY46.81600 BND
500 CNY93.63200 BND
1000 CNY187.26400 BND
2000 CNY374.52800 BND
5000 CNY936.32000 BND
10000 CNY1872.64000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BND5.34006 CNY
5 BND26.70030 CNY
10 BND53.40060 CNY
20 BND106.80120 CNY
50 BND267.00300 CNY
100 BND534.00600 CNY
250 BND1335.01500 CNY
500 BND2670.03000 CNY
1000 BND5340.06000 CNY
2000 BND10680.12000 CNY
5000 BND26700.30000 CNY
10000 BND53400.60000 CNY