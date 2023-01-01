100 Turkish liras to Brunei dollars

Convert TRY to BND at the real exchange rate

100 try
4.98 bnd

1.00000 TRY = 0.04982 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:16 UTC
TRY to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 BND
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.050787.4761.443711.660270.963518.8758
1GBP1.1553311.2139101.0631.667961.918151.1131721.8077
1USD0.951750.823791183.2551.374051.580150.91717.965
1INR0.01143170.009894790.012011310.01650410.01897970.01101440.215783

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Brunei Dollar
1 TRY0.04982 BND
5 TRY0.24910 BND
10 TRY0.49819 BND
20 TRY0.99638 BND
50 TRY2.49095 BND
100 TRY4.98190 BND
250 TRY12.45475 BND
500 TRY24.90950 BND
1000 TRY49.81900 BND
2000 TRY99.63800 BND
5000 TRY249.09500 BND
10000 TRY498.19000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BND20.07270 TRY
5 BND100.36350 TRY
10 BND200.72700 TRY
20 BND401.45400 TRY
50 BND1003.63500 TRY
100 BND2007.27000 TRY
250 BND5018.17500 TRY
500 BND10036.35000 TRY
1000 BND20072.70000 TRY
2000 BND40145.40000 TRY
5000 BND100363.50000 TRY
10000 BND200727.00000 TRY