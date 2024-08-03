Euro to Brunei dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Brunei dollars is currently 1.447 today, reflecting a 0.407% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.696% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Brunei dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.459 on 28-07-2024 and a low of 1.439 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.216% increase in value.