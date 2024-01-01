1 Brunei dollar to Euros

Convert BND to EUR at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = €0.7051 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EUR
1 BND to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.70710.7071
Low0.69570.6866
Average0.70130.6976
Change0.41%2.69%
View full history

1 BND to EUR stats

The performance of BND to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7071 and a 30 day low of 0.6957. This means the 30 day average was 0.7013. The change for BND to EUR was 0.41.

The performance of BND to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7071 and a 90 day low of 0.6866. This means the 90 day average was 0.6976. The change for BND to EUR was 2.69.

Track market ratesView BND to EUR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9441.3961.69218.0861.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79419.1671.4181.6230.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9540.9581.0970.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6860.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Euro
1 BND0.70511 EUR
5 BND3.52554 EUR
10 BND7.05107 EUR
20 BND14.10214 EUR
50 BND35.25535 EUR
100 BND70.51070 EUR
250 BND176.27675 EUR
500 BND352.55350 EUR
1000 BND705.10700 EUR
2000 BND1,410.21400 EUR
5000 BND3,525.53500 EUR
10000 BND7,051.07000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Brunei Dollar
1 EUR1.41822 BND
5 EUR7.09110 BND
10 EUR14.18220 BND
20 EUR28.36440 BND
50 EUR70.91100 BND
100 EUR141.82200 BND
250 EUR354.55500 BND
500 EUR709.11000 BND
1000 EUR1,418.22000 BND
2000 EUR2,836.44000 BND
5000 EUR7,091.10000 BND
10000 EUR14,182.20000 BND