5 Brazilian reais to Brunei dollars

Convert BRL to BND at the real exchange rate

5 brl
1.31 bnd

1.000 BRL = 0.2630 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Brunei Dollar
1 BRL0.26298 BND
5 BRL1.31492 BND
10 BRL2.62984 BND
20 BRL5.25968 BND
50 BRL13.14920 BND
100 BRL26.29840 BND
250 BRL65.74600 BND
500 BRL131.49200 BND
1000 BRL262.98400 BND
2000 BRL525.96800 BND
5000 BRL1,314.92000 BND
10000 BRL2,629.84000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 BND3.80252 BRL
5 BND19.01260 BRL
10 BND38.02520 BRL
20 BND76.05040 BRL
50 BND190.12600 BRL
100 BND380.25200 BRL
250 BND950.63000 BRL
500 BND1,901.26000 BRL
1000 BND3,802.52000 BRL
2000 BND7,605.04000 BRL
5000 BND19,012.60000 BRL
10000 BND38,025.20000 BRL