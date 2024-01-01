10 Brunei dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert BND to BRL at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = R$4.315 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BRL
1 BND to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.44034.4403
Low4.25834.1820
Average4.33374.2910
Change-0.15%1.08%
View full history

1 BND to BRL stats

The performance of BND to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4403 and a 30 day low of 4.2583. This means the 30 day average was 4.3337. The change for BND to BRL was -0.15.

The performance of BND to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4403 and a 90 day low of 4.1820. This means the 90 day average was 4.2910. The change for BND to BRL was 1.08.

Track market ratesView BND to BRL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3961.69218.051.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.4791.79319.1311.4181.6230.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9320.9591.0970.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6690.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 BND4.31456 BRL
5 BND21.57280 BRL
10 BND43.14560 BRL
20 BND86.29120 BRL
50 BND215.72800 BRL
100 BND431.45600 BRL
250 BND1,078.64000 BRL
500 BND2,157.28000 BRL
1000 BND4,314.56000 BRL
2000 BND8,629.12000 BRL
5000 BND21,572.80000 BRL
10000 BND43,145.60000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Brunei Dollar
1 BRL0.23177 BND
5 BRL1.15887 BND
10 BRL2.31773 BND
20 BRL4.63546 BND
50 BRL11.58865 BND
100 BRL23.17730 BND
250 BRL57.94325 BND
500 BRL115.88650 BND
1000 BRL231.77300 BND
2000 BRL463.54600 BND
5000 BRL1,158.86500 BND
10000 BRL2,317.73000 BND