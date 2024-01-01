Brazilian reais to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert BRL to CVE at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = Esc18.09 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:31
BRL to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CVE
1 BRL to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.173718.5046
Low17.327717.3277
Average17.913817.9976
Change0.57%1.57%
1 BRL to CVE stats

The performance of BRL to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.1737 and a 30 day low of 17.3277. This means the 30 day average was 17.9138. The change for BRL to CVE was 0.57.

The performance of BRL to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.5046 and a 90 day low of 17.3277. This means the 90 day average was 17.9976. The change for BRL to CVE was 1.57.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BRL18.09030 CVE
5 BRL90.45150 CVE
10 BRL180.90300 CVE
20 BRL361.80600 CVE
50 BRL904.51500 CVE
100 BRL1,809.03000 CVE
250 BRL4,522.57500 CVE
500 BRL9,045.15000 CVE
1000 BRL18,090.30000 CVE
2000 BRL36,180.60000 CVE
5000 BRL90,451.50000 CVE
10000 BRL180,903.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Brazilian Real
1 CVE0.05528 BRL
5 CVE0.27639 BRL
10 CVE0.55278 BRL
20 CVE1.10557 BRL
50 CVE2.76392 BRL
100 CVE5.52783 BRL
250 CVE13.81958 BRL
500 CVE27.63915 BRL
1000 CVE55.27830 BRL
2000 CVE110.55660 BRL
5000 CVE276.39150 BRL
10000 CVE552.78300 BRL