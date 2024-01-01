1 thousand Brazilian reais to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert BRL to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
20,101.80 cve

1.000 BRL = 20.10 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:19
How to convert Brazilian reais to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BRL20.10180 CVE
5 BRL100.50900 CVE
10 BRL201.01800 CVE
20 BRL402.03600 CVE
50 BRL1,005.09000 CVE
100 BRL2,010.18000 CVE
250 BRL5,025.45000 CVE
500 BRL10,050.90000 CVE
1000 BRL20,101.80000 CVE
2000 BRL40,203.60000 CVE
5000 BRL100,509.00000 CVE
10000 BRL201,018.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Brazilian Real
1 CVE0.04975 BRL
5 CVE0.24873 BRL
10 CVE0.49747 BRL
20 CVE0.99494 BRL
50 CVE2.48734 BRL
100 CVE4.97468 BRL
250 CVE12.43670 BRL
500 CVE24.87340 BRL
1000 CVE49.74680 BRL
2000 CVE99.49360 BRL
5000 CVE248.73400 BRL
10000 CVE497.46800 BRL