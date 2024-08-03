US dollars to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert USD to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
101,515 cve

$1.000 USD = Esc101.5 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High102.6010103.5760
Low101.1580101.1580
Average101.9058102.3734
Change-0.87%-1.06%
1 USD to CVE stats

The performance of USD to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 102.6010 and a 30 day low of 101.1580. This means the 30 day average was 101.9058. The change for USD to CVE was -0.87.

The performance of USD to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 103.5760 and a 90 day low of 101.1580. This means the 90 day average was 102.3734. The change for USD to CVE was -1.06.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 USD101.51500 CVE
5 USD507.57500 CVE
10 USD1,015.15000 CVE
20 USD2,030.30000 CVE
50 USD5,075.75000 CVE
100 USD10,151.50000 CVE
250 USD25,378.75000 CVE
500 USD50,757.50000 CVE
1000 USD101,515.00000 CVE
2000 USD203,030.00000 CVE
5000 USD507,575.00000 CVE
10000 USD1,015,150.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / US Dollar
1 CVE0.00985 USD
5 CVE0.04925 USD
10 CVE0.09851 USD
20 CVE0.19702 USD
50 CVE0.49254 USD
100 CVE0.98508 USD
250 CVE2.46269 USD
500 CVE4.92539 USD
1000 CVE9.85077 USD
2000 CVE19.70154 USD
5000 CVE49.25385 USD
10000 CVE98.50770 USD