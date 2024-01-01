Hong Kong dollars to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert HKD to CVE at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = Esc13.43 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HKD to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CVE
1 HKD to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.504213.5042
Low13.041912.7019
Average13.255512.9940
Change1.98%5.09%
View full history

1 HKD to CVE stats

The performance of HKD to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.5042 and a 30 day low of 13.0419. This means the 30 day average was 13.2555. The change for HKD to CVE was 1.98.

The performance of HKD to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.5042 and a 90 day low of 12.7019. This means the 90 day average was 12.9940. The change for HKD to CVE was 5.09.

Track market ratesView HKD to CVE chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.130.19311.655
1 GBP1.2719.19911.7021.9481.21.774107.213
1 SGD0.7465.4040.58711.1440.7051.04262.982

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
100 HKD1,342.55000 CVE
200 HKD2,685.10000 CVE
300 HKD4,027.65000 CVE
500 HKD6,712.75000 CVE
1000 HKD13,425.50000 CVE
2000 HKD26,851.00000 CVE
2500 HKD33,563.75000 CVE
3000 HKD40,276.50000 CVE
4000 HKD53,702.00000 CVE
5000 HKD67,127.50000 CVE
10000 HKD134,255.00000 CVE
20000 HKD268,510.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CVE0.07449 HKD
5 CVE0.37243 HKD
10 CVE0.74485 HKD
20 CVE1.48971 HKD
50 CVE3.72427 HKD
100 CVE7.44853 HKD
250 CVE18.62133 HKD
500 CVE37.24265 HKD
1000 CVE74.48530 HKD
2000 CVE148.97060 HKD
5000 CVE372.42650 HKD
10000 CVE744.85300 HKD