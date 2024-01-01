Norwegian kroner to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert NOK to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
9,270.86 cve

kr1.000 NOK = Esc9.271 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.68069.8085
Low9.24079.2407
Average9.40109.5554
Change-4.23%-2.61%
1 NOK to CVE stats

The performance of NOK to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.6806 and a 30 day low of 9.2407. This means the 30 day average was 9.4010. The change for NOK to CVE was -4.23.

The performance of NOK to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.8085 and a 90 day low of 9.2407. This means the 90 day average was 9.5554. The change for NOK to CVE was -2.61.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 NOK9.27086 CVE
5 NOK46.35430 CVE
10 NOK92.70860 CVE
20 NOK185.41720 CVE
50 NOK463.54300 CVE
100 NOK927.08600 CVE
250 NOK2,317.71500 CVE
500 NOK4,635.43000 CVE
1000 NOK9,270.86000 CVE
2000 NOK18,541.72000 CVE
5000 NOK46,354.30000 CVE
10000 NOK92,708.60000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Norwegian Krone
1 CVE0.10787 NOK
5 CVE0.53933 NOK
10 CVE1.07865 NOK
20 CVE2.15730 NOK
50 CVE5.39325 NOK
100 CVE10.78650 NOK
250 CVE26.96625 NOK
500 CVE53.93250 NOK
1000 CVE107.86500 NOK
2000 CVE215.73000 NOK
5000 CVE539.32500 NOK
10000 CVE1,078.65000 NOK