20 Cape Verdean escudos to Norwegian kroner

Convert CVE to NOK at the real exchange rate

20 cve
2.04 nok

1.00000 CVE = 0.10222 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Norwegian Krone
1 CVE0.10222 NOK
5 CVE0.51111 NOK
10 CVE1.02221 NOK
20 CVE2.04442 NOK
50 CVE5.11105 NOK
100 CVE10.22210 NOK
250 CVE25.55525 NOK
500 CVE51.11050 NOK
1000 CVE102.22100 NOK
2000 CVE204.44200 NOK
5000 CVE511.10500 NOK
10000 CVE1022.21000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 NOK9.78274 CVE
5 NOK48.91370 CVE
10 NOK97.82740 CVE
20 NOK195.65480 CVE
50 NOK489.13700 CVE
100 NOK978.27400 CVE
250 NOK2445.68500 CVE
500 NOK4891.37000 CVE
1000 NOK9782.74000 CVE
2000 NOK19565.48000 CVE
5000 NOK48913.70000 CVE
10000 NOK97827.40000 CVE