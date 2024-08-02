Euros to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert EUR to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
110,758 cve

€1.000 EUR = Esc110.8 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High110.8160111.0440
Low110.4560110.3550
Average110.6762110.6812
Change0.05%0.37%
View full history

1 EUR to CVE stats

The performance of EUR to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 110.8160 and a 30 day low of 110.4560. This means the 30 day average was 110.6762. The change for EUR to CVE was 0.05.

The performance of EUR to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 111.0440 and a 90 day low of 110.3550. This means the 90 day average was 110.6812. The change for EUR to CVE was 0.37.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 EUR110.75800 CVE
5 EUR553.79000 CVE
10 EUR1,107.58000 CVE
20 EUR2,215.16000 CVE
50 EUR5,537.90000 CVE
100 EUR11,075.80000 CVE
250 EUR27,689.50000 CVE
500 EUR55,379.00000 CVE
1000 EUR110,758.00000 CVE
2000 EUR221,516.00000 CVE
5000 EUR553,790.00000 CVE
10000 EUR1,107,580.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Euro
1 CVE0.00903 EUR
5 CVE0.04514 EUR
10 CVE0.09029 EUR
20 CVE0.18057 EUR
50 CVE0.45144 EUR
100 CVE0.90287 EUR
250 CVE2.25718 EUR
500 CVE4.51435 EUR
1000 CVE9.02870 EUR
2000 CVE18.05740 EUR
5000 CVE45.14350 EUR
10000 CVE90.28700 EUR