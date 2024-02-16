1 Euro to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert EUR to CVE at the real exchange rate

1 eur
110.77 cve

1.00000 EUR = 110.76800 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Euro / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 EUR110.76800 CVE
5 EUR553.84000 CVE
10 EUR1107.68000 CVE
20 EUR2215.36000 CVE
50 EUR5538.40000 CVE
100 EUR11076.80000 CVE
250 EUR27692.00000 CVE
500 EUR55384.00000 CVE
1000 EUR110768.00000 CVE
2000 EUR221536.00000 CVE
5000 EUR553840.00000 CVE
10000 EUR1107680.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Euro
1 CVE0.00903 EUR
5 CVE0.04514 EUR
10 CVE0.09028 EUR
20 CVE0.18056 EUR
50 CVE0.45139 EUR
100 CVE0.90279 EUR
250 CVE2.25697 EUR
500 CVE4.51393 EUR
1000 CVE9.02786 EUR
2000 CVE18.05572 EUR
5000 CVE45.13930 EUR
10000 CVE90.27860 EUR