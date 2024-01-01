Japanese yen to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert JPY to CVE at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
6,927.93 cve

¥1.000 JPY = Esc0.6928 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.69280.6928
Low0.63290.6329
Average0.65340.6522
Change9.10%3.62%
1 JPY to CVE stats

The performance of JPY to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6928 and a 30 day low of 0.6329. This means the 30 day average was 0.6534. The change for JPY to CVE was 9.10.

The performance of JPY to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6928 and a 90 day low of 0.6329. This means the 90 day average was 0.6522. The change for JPY to CVE was 3.62.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Cape Verdean Escudo
100 JPY69.27930 CVE
1000 JPY692.79300 CVE
1500 JPY1,039.18950 CVE
2000 JPY1,385.58600 CVE
3000 JPY2,078.37900 CVE
5000 JPY3,463.96500 CVE
5400 JPY3,741.08220 CVE
10000 JPY6,927.93000 CVE
15000 JPY10,391.89500 CVE
20000 JPY13,855.86000 CVE
25000 JPY17,319.82500 CVE
30000 JPY20,783.79000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Japanese Yen
1 CVE1.44343 JPY
5 CVE7.21715 JPY
10 CVE14.43430 JPY
20 CVE28.86860 JPY
50 CVE72.17150 JPY
100 CVE144.34300 JPY
250 CVE360.85750 JPY
500 CVE721.71500 JPY
1000 CVE1,443.43000 JPY
2000 CVE2,886.86000 JPY
5000 CVE7,217.15000 JPY
10000 CVE14,434.30000 JPY