1,000 cve
1,461 jpy

1.00000 CVE = 1.46139 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Japanese Yen
1 CVE1.46139 JPY
5 CVE7.30695 JPY
10 CVE14.61390 JPY
20 CVE29.22780 JPY
50 CVE73.06950 JPY
100 CVE146.13900 JPY
250 CVE365.34750 JPY
500 CVE730.69500 JPY
1000 CVE1461.39000 JPY
2000 CVE2922.78000 JPY
5000 CVE7306.95000 JPY
10000 CVE14613.90000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Cape Verdean Escudo
100 JPY68.42780 CVE
1000 JPY684.27800 CVE
1500 JPY1026.41700 CVE
2000 JPY1368.55600 CVE
3000 JPY2052.83400 CVE
5000 JPY3421.39000 CVE
5400 JPY3695.10120 CVE
10000 JPY6842.78000 CVE
15000 JPY10264.17000 CVE
20000 JPY13685.56000 CVE
25000 JPY17106.95000 CVE
30000 JPY20528.34000 CVE