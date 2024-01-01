Chinese yuan rmb to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert CNY to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
14,159.40 cve

¥1.000 CNY = Esc14.16 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.161614.3060
Low13.929613.9296
Average14.042314.1220
Change0.50%-0.07%
1 CNY to CVE stats

The performance of CNY to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.1616 and a 30 day low of 13.9296. This means the 30 day average was 14.0423. The change for CNY to CVE was 0.50.

The performance of CNY to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.3060 and a 90 day low of 13.9296. This means the 90 day average was 14.1220. The change for CNY to CVE was -0.07.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CNY14.15940 CVE
5 CNY70.79700 CVE
10 CNY141.59400 CVE
20 CNY283.18800 CVE
50 CNY707.97000 CVE
100 CNY1,415.94000 CVE
250 CNY3,539.85000 CVE
500 CNY7,079.70000 CVE
1000 CNY14,159.40000 CVE
2000 CNY28,318.80000 CVE
5000 CNY70,797.00000 CVE
10000 CNY141,594.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CVE0.07062 CNY
5 CVE0.35312 CNY
10 CVE0.70625 CNY
20 CVE1.41249 CNY
50 CVE3.53123 CNY
100 CVE7.06245 CNY
250 CVE17.65613 CNY
500 CVE35.31225 CNY
1000 CVE70.62450 CNY
2000 CVE141.24900 CNY
5000 CVE353.12250 CNY
10000 CVE706.24500 CNY