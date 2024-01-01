5 Chinese yuan rmb to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert CNY to CVE at the real exchange rate

5 cny
71.44 cve

1.00000 CNY = 14.28800 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CNY14.28800 CVE
5 CNY71.44000 CVE
10 CNY142.88000 CVE
20 CNY285.76000 CVE
50 CNY714.40000 CVE
100 CNY1428.80000 CVE
250 CNY3572.00000 CVE
500 CNY7144.00000 CVE
1000 CNY14288.00000 CVE
2000 CNY28576.00000 CVE
5000 CNY71440.00000 CVE
10000 CNY142880.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CVE0.06999 CNY
5 CVE0.34994 CNY
10 CVE0.69989 CNY
20 CVE1.39978 CNY
50 CVE3.49945 CNY
100 CVE6.99889 CNY
250 CVE17.49723 CNY
500 CVE34.99445 CNY
1000 CVE69.98890 CNY
2000 CVE139.97780 CNY
5000 CVE349.94450 CNY
10000 CVE699.88900 CNY