Turkish liras to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert TRY to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
3,055.47 cve

TL1.000 TRY = Esc3.055 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:51
TRY to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.13243.1963
Low3.05553.0555
Average3.08873.1375
Change-2.33%-4.40%
1 TRY to CVE stats

The performance of TRY to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1324 and a 30 day low of 3.0555. This means the 30 day average was 3.0887. The change for TRY to CVE was -2.33.

The performance of TRY to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1963 and a 90 day low of 3.0555. This means the 90 day average was 3.1375. The change for TRY to CVE was -4.40.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7421.3883.67348.709
1 EUR1.09110.853304.15491.3241.5144.00653.119
1 GBP1.2781.1721356.518107.0471.7754.69562.264
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 TRY3.05547 CVE
5 TRY15.27735 CVE
10 TRY30.55470 CVE
20 TRY61.10940 CVE
50 TRY152.77350 CVE
100 TRY305.54700 CVE
250 TRY763.86750 CVE
500 TRY1,527.73500 CVE
1000 TRY3,055.47000 CVE
2000 TRY6,110.94000 CVE
5000 TRY15,277.35000 CVE
10000 TRY30,554.70000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Turkish Lira
1 CVE0.32728 TRY
5 CVE1.63641 TRY
10 CVE3.27282 TRY
20 CVE6.54564 TRY
50 CVE16.36410 TRY
100 CVE32.72820 TRY
250 CVE81.82050 TRY
500 CVE163.64100 TRY
1000 CVE327.28200 TRY
2000 CVE654.56400 TRY
5000 CVE1,636.41000 TRY
10000 CVE3,272.82000 TRY