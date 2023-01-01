Chinese yuan rmb to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert CNY to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
14,101.10 cve

1.00000 CNY = 14.10110 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87391.086490.39841.494561.676930.9645518.716
1 GBP1.144311.2431103.4371.710131.918811.1037321.4155
1 USD0.920450.804441183.20911.37571.543570.887917.2275
1 INR0.01106210.00966770.012017910.0165330.01855050.01067070.207039

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CNY14.10110 CVE
5 CNY70.50550 CVE
10 CNY141.01100 CVE
20 CNY282.02200 CVE
50 CNY705.05500 CVE
100 CNY1410.11000 CVE
250 CNY3525.27500 CVE
500 CNY7050.55000 CVE
1000 CNY14101.10000 CVE
2000 CNY28202.20000 CVE
5000 CNY70505.50000 CVE
10000 CNY141011.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CVE0.07092 CNY
5 CVE0.35458 CNY
10 CVE0.70916 CNY
20 CVE1.41833 CNY
50 CVE3.54582 CNY
100 CVE7.09165 CNY
250 CVE17.72912 CNY
500 CVE35.45825 CNY
1000 CVE70.91650 CNY
2000 CVE141.83300 CNY
5000 CVE354.58250 CNY
10000 CVE709.16500 CNY