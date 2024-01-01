Polish zloty to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert PLN to CVE at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = Esc25.47 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PLN to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CVE
1 PLN to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.070226.0702
Low25.471725.4717
Average25.753225.8110
Change-2.30%-1.57%
View full history

1 PLN to CVE stats

The performance of PLN to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.0702 and a 30 day low of 25.4717. This means the 30 day average was 25.7532. The change for PLN to CVE was -2.30.

The performance of PLN to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.0702 and a 90 day low of 25.4717. This means the 90 day average was 25.8110. The change for PLN to CVE was -1.57.

Track market ratesView PLN to CVE chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0710.8661,379.3110.94123.35
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8010.9351,489.7211.81725.22
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.121.1231,790.2814.20130.306
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4060.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 PLN25.47170 CVE
5 PLN127.35850 CVE
10 PLN254.71700 CVE
20 PLN509.43400 CVE
50 PLN1,273.58500 CVE
100 PLN2,547.17000 CVE
250 PLN6,367.92500 CVE
500 PLN12,735.85000 CVE
1000 PLN25,471.70000 CVE
2000 PLN50,943.40000 CVE
5000 PLN127,358.50000 CVE
10000 PLN254,717.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Polish Zloty
1 CVE0.03926 PLN
5 CVE0.19630 PLN
10 CVE0.39259 PLN
20 CVE0.78519 PLN
50 CVE1.96296 PLN
100 CVE3.92593 PLN
250 CVE9.81482 PLN
500 CVE19.62965 PLN
1000 CVE39.25930 PLN
2000 CVE78.51860 PLN
5000 CVE196.29650 PLN
10000 CVE392.59300 PLN