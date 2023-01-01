Indian rupees to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert INR to CVE at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
12270.90 cve

1.00000 INR = 1.22709 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.087190.47881.494761.677620.964418.795
1 GBP1.1437711.2434103.4881.709681.918831.1030521.4973
1 USD0.91990.804246183.22951.3751.543210.887217.2891
1 INR0.01105230.0096630.01201510.01652060.01854160.01065970.207728

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 INR1.22709 CVE
5 INR6.13545 CVE
10 INR12.27090 CVE
20 INR24.54180 CVE
50 INR61.35450 CVE
100 INR122.70900 CVE
250 INR306.77250 CVE
500 INR613.54500 CVE
1000 INR1227.09000 CVE
2000 INR2454.18000 CVE
5000 INR6135.45000 CVE
10000 INR12270.90000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Indian Rupee
1 CVE0.81494 INR
5 CVE4.07469 INR
10 CVE8.14937 INR
20 CVE16.29874 INR
50 CVE40.74685 INR
100 CVE81.49370 INR
250 CVE203.73425 INR
500 CVE407.46850 INR
1000 CVE814.93700 INR
2000 CVE1629.87400 INR
5000 CVE4074.68500 INR
10000 CVE8149.37000 INR