Czech korunas to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert CZK to CVE at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
45,337.10 cve

1.00000 CZK = 4.53371 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.085690.33131.493511.676340.9645518.7189
1 GBP1.143911.24185103.3331.708481.917621.1033521.4131
1 USD0.921150.80525183.20861.375751.544160.8884517.2429
1 INR0.01107040.009677490.01201810.01653370.01855770.01067740.207225

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CZK4.53371 CVE
5 CZK22.66855 CVE
10 CZK45.33710 CVE
20 CZK90.67420 CVE
50 CZK226.68550 CVE
100 CZK453.37100 CVE
250 CZK1133.42750 CVE
500 CZK2266.85500 CVE
1000 CZK4533.71000 CVE
2000 CZK9067.42000 CVE
5000 CZK22668.55000 CVE
10000 CZK45337.10000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CVE0.22057 CZK
5 CVE1.10285 CZK
10 CVE2.20570 CZK
20 CVE4.41140 CZK
50 CVE11.02850 CZK
100 CVE22.05700 CZK
250 CVE55.14250 CZK
500 CVE110.28500 CZK
1000 CVE220.57000 CZK
2000 CVE441.14000 CZK
5000 CVE1102.85000 CZK
10000 CVE2205.70000 CZK