Brazilian reais to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert BRL to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
20,977.30 cve

1.00000 BRL = 20.97730 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:09
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874551.087590.51051.491941.673980.965518.7763
1 GBP1.1434511.24345103.491.705891.914031.10421.4689
1 USD0.919550.804214183.2281.37191.539290.887817.2656
1 INR0.01104840.009662780.012015210.01648360.01849490.01066710.207449

How to convert Brazilian reais to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BRL20.97730 CVE
5 BRL104.88650 CVE
10 BRL209.77300 CVE
20 BRL419.54600 CVE
50 BRL1048.86500 CVE
100 BRL2097.73000 CVE
250 BRL5244.32500 CVE
500 BRL10488.65000 CVE
1000 BRL20977.30000 CVE
2000 BRL41954.60000 CVE
5000 BRL104886.50000 CVE
10000 BRL209773.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Brazilian Real
1 CVE0.04767 BRL
5 CVE0.23835 BRL
10 CVE0.47671 BRL
20 CVE0.95341 BRL
50 CVE2.38353 BRL
100 CVE4.76706 BRL
250 CVE11.91765 BRL
500 CVE23.83530 BRL
1000 CVE47.67060 BRL
2000 CVE95.34120 BRL
5000 CVE238.35300 BRL
10000 CVE476.70600 BRL