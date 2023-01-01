US dollars to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert USD to CVE at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
102130 cve

1.00000 USD = 102.13000 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50
How to convert US dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 USD102.13000 CVE
5 USD510.65000 CVE
10 USD1021.30000 CVE
20 USD2042.60000 CVE
50 USD5106.50000 CVE
100 USD10213.00000 CVE
250 USD25532.50000 CVE
500 USD51065.00000 CVE
1000 USD102130.00000 CVE
2000 USD204260.00000 CVE
5000 USD510650.00000 CVE
10000 USD1021300.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / US Dollar
1 CVE0.00979 USD
5 CVE0.04896 USD
10 CVE0.09791 USD
20 CVE0.19583 USD
50 CVE0.48957 USD
100 CVE0.97914 USD
250 CVE2.44786 USD
500 CVE4.89572 USD
1000 CVE9.79144 USD
2000 CVE19.58288 USD
5000 CVE48.95720 USD
10000 CVE97.91440 USD