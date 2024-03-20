US dollars to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert USD to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
101,886 cve

1.000 USD = 101.9 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2941.4751.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6911.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.0941.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 USD101.88600 CVE
5 USD509.43000 CVE
10 USD1,018.86000 CVE
20 USD2,037.72000 CVE
50 USD5,094.30000 CVE
100 USD10,188.60000 CVE
250 USD25,471.50000 CVE
500 USD50,943.00000 CVE
1000 USD101,886.00000 CVE
2000 USD203,772.00000 CVE
5000 USD509,430.00000 CVE
10000 USD1,018,860.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / US Dollar
1 CVE0.00981 USD
5 CVE0.04907 USD
10 CVE0.09815 USD
20 CVE0.19630 USD
50 CVE0.49075 USD
100 CVE0.98149 USD
250 CVE2.45373 USD
500 CVE4.90746 USD
1000 CVE9.81492 USD
2000 CVE19.62984 USD
5000 CVE49.07460 USD
10000 CVE98.14920 USD