Hungarian forints to Cape Verdean escudos today
Convert HUF to CVE at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Cape Verdean escudos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Cape Verdean Escudo
|2000 HUF
|562.97200 CVE
|5000 HUF
|1,407.43000 CVE
|10000 HUF
|2,814.86000 CVE
|15000 HUF
|4,222.29000 CVE
|20000 HUF
|5,629.72000 CVE
|30000 HUF
|8,444.58000 CVE
|40000 HUF
|11,259.44000 CVE
|50000 HUF
|14,074.30000 CVE
|60000 HUF
|16,889.16000 CVE
|100000 HUF
|28,148.60000 CVE
|150000 HUF
|42,222.90000 CVE
|200000 HUF
|56,297.20000 CVE
|Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Hungarian Forint
|1 CVE
|3.55257 HUF
|5 CVE
|17.76285 HUF
|10 CVE
|35.52570 HUF
|20 CVE
|71.05140 HUF
|50 CVE
|177.62850 HUF
|100 CVE
|355.25700 HUF
|250 CVE
|888.14250 HUF
|500 CVE
|1,776.28500 HUF
|1000 CVE
|3,552.57000 HUF
|2000 CVE
|7,105.14000 HUF
|5000 CVE
|17,762.85000 HUF
|10000 CVE
|35,525.70000 HUF