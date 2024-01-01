Hungarian forints to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert HUF to CVE at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
2,814.86 cve

1.000 HUF = 0.2815 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6941.4731.6590.96818.2
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1671.7241.9431.13321.305
1 USD0.9160.783183.1021.351.5210.88716.676
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Cape Verdean Escudo
2000 HUF562.97200 CVE
5000 HUF1,407.43000 CVE
10000 HUF2,814.86000 CVE
15000 HUF4,222.29000 CVE
20000 HUF5,629.72000 CVE
30000 HUF8,444.58000 CVE
40000 HUF11,259.44000 CVE
50000 HUF14,074.30000 CVE
60000 HUF16,889.16000 CVE
100000 HUF28,148.60000 CVE
150000 HUF42,222.90000 CVE
200000 HUF56,297.20000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Hungarian Forint
1 CVE3.55257 HUF
5 CVE17.76285 HUF
10 CVE35.52570 HUF
20 CVE71.05140 HUF
50 CVE177.62850 HUF
100 CVE355.25700 HUF
250 CVE888.14250 HUF
500 CVE1,776.28500 HUF
1000 CVE3,552.57000 HUF
2000 CVE7,105.14000 HUF
5000 CVE17,762.85000 HUF
10000 CVE35,525.70000 HUF