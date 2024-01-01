Indonesian rupiahs to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert IDR to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
6,470.70 cve

1.000 IDR = 0.006471 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:09
Wise

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 IDR0.00647 CVE
5 IDR0.03235 CVE
10 IDR0.06471 CVE
20 IDR0.12941 CVE
50 IDR0.32354 CVE
100 IDR0.64707 CVE
250 IDR1.61768 CVE
500 IDR3.23535 CVE
1000 IDR6.47070 CVE
2000 IDR12.94140 CVE
5000 IDR32.35350 CVE
10000 IDR64.70700 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CVE154.54300 IDR
5 CVE772.71500 IDR
10 CVE1,545.43000 IDR
20 CVE3,090.86000 IDR
50 CVE7,727.15000 IDR
100 CVE15,454.30000 IDR
250 CVE38,635.75000 IDR
500 CVE77,271.50000 IDR
1000 CVE154,543.00000 IDR
2000 CVE309,086.00000 IDR
5000 CVE772,715.00000 IDR
10000 CVE1,545,430.00000 IDR