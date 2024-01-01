Swedish kronor to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert SEK to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
9,729.13 cve

kr1.000 SEK = Esc9.729 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CVE
1 SEK to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.77299.8728
Low9.56149.4139
Average9.67919.6825
Change1.56%-0.68%
View full history

1 SEK to CVE stats

The performance of SEK to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.7729 and a 30 day low of 9.5614. This means the 30 day average was 9.6791. The change for SEK to CVE was 1.56.

The performance of SEK to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.8728 and a 90 day low of 9.4139. This means the 90 day average was 9.6825. The change for SEK to CVE was -0.68.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7371.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0811.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 SEK9.72913 CVE
5 SEK48.64565 CVE
10 SEK97.29130 CVE
20 SEK194.58260 CVE
50 SEK486.45650 CVE
100 SEK972.91300 CVE
250 SEK2,432.28250 CVE
500 SEK4,864.56500 CVE
1000 SEK9,729.13000 CVE
2000 SEK19,458.26000 CVE
5000 SEK48,645.65000 CVE
10000 SEK97,291.30000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Swedish Krona
1 CVE0.10278 SEK
5 CVE0.51392 SEK
10 CVE1.02784 SEK
20 CVE2.05568 SEK
50 CVE5.13920 SEK
100 CVE10.27840 SEK
250 CVE25.69600 SEK
500 CVE51.39200 SEK
1000 CVE102.78400 SEK
2000 CVE205.56800 SEK
5000 CVE513.92000 SEK
10000 CVE1,027.84000 SEK