Israeli new sheqels to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert ILS to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
27,819.60 cve

1.000 ILS = 27.82 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 ILS27.81960 CVE
5 ILS139.09800 CVE
10 ILS278.19600 CVE
20 ILS556.39200 CVE
50 ILS1,390.98000 CVE
100 ILS2,781.96000 CVE
250 ILS6,954.90000 CVE
500 ILS13,909.80000 CVE
1000 ILS27,819.60000 CVE
2000 ILS55,639.20000 CVE
5000 ILS139,098.00000 CVE
10000 ILS278,196.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CVE0.03595 ILS
5 CVE0.17973 ILS
10 CVE0.35946 ILS
20 CVE0.71892 ILS
50 CVE1.79729 ILS
100 CVE3.59458 ILS
250 CVE8.98645 ILS
500 CVE17.97290 ILS
1000 CVE35.94580 ILS
2000 CVE71.89160 ILS
5000 CVE179.72900 ILS
10000 CVE359.45800 ILS