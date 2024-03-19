Canadian dollars to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert CAD to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
75,031.90 cve

1.000 CAD = 75.03 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2241.4761.6650.96618.261
1 GBP1.1711.272105.61.7271.9491.13121.373
1 USD0.920.786183.0291.3581.5320.88916.805
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CAD75.03190 CVE
5 CAD375.15950 CVE
10 CAD750.31900 CVE
20 CAD1,500.63800 CVE
50 CAD3,751.59500 CVE
100 CAD7,503.19000 CVE
250 CAD18,757.97500 CVE
500 CAD37,515.95000 CVE
1000 CAD75,031.90000 CVE
2000 CAD150,063.80000 CVE
5000 CAD375,159.50000 CVE
10000 CAD750,319.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Canadian Dollar
1 CVE0.01333 CAD
5 CVE0.06664 CAD
10 CVE0.13328 CAD
20 CVE0.26655 CAD
50 CVE0.66639 CAD
100 CVE1.33277 CAD
250 CVE3.33193 CAD
500 CVE6.66385 CAD
1000 CVE13.32770 CAD
2000 CVE26.65540 CAD
5000 CVE66.63850 CAD
10000 CVE133.27700 CAD