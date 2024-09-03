Swedish krona to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 9.729 today, reflecting a -0.192% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.312% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 9.776 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 9.706 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.345% decrease in value.