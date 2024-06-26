Swedish krona to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 9.793 today, reflecting a -0.398% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.805% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 9.875 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 9.773 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.259% increase in value.