Indonesian rupiah to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indonesian rupiah to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a 0.213% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indonesian rupiah has remained relatively stable, with a 0.798% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indonesian rupiah to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.471% decrease in value.