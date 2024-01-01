20,000 Hungarian forints to Cape Verdean escudos
Convert HUF to CVE at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HUF to CVE conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.28141 CVE
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to CVE
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2822
|0.2842
|Low
|0.2781
|0.2776
|Average
|0.2808
|0.2810
|Change
|1.14%
|-0.68%
|View full history
1 HUF to CVE stats
The performance of HUF to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2822 and a 30 day low of 0.2781. This means the 30 day average was 0.2808. The change for HUF to CVE was 1.14.
The performance of HUF to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2842 and a 90 day low of 0.2776. This means the 90 day average was 0.2810. The change for HUF to CVE was -0.68.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Cape Verdean escudos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Cape Verdean Escudo
|2000 HUF
|562.82600 CVE
|5000 HUF
|1,407.06500 CVE
|10000 HUF
|2,814.13000 CVE
|15000 HUF
|4,221.19500 CVE
|20000 HUF
|5,628.26000 CVE
|30000 HUF
|8,442.39000 CVE
|40000 HUF
|11,256.52000 CVE
|50000 HUF
|14,070.65000 CVE
|60000 HUF
|16,884.78000 CVE
|100000 HUF
|28,141.30000 CVE
|150000 HUF
|42,211.95000 CVE
|200000 HUF
|56,282.60000 CVE
|Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Hungarian Forint
|1 CVE
|3.55349 HUF
|5 CVE
|17.76745 HUF
|10 CVE
|35.53490 HUF
|20 CVE
|71.06980 HUF
|50 CVE
|177.67450 HUF
|100 CVE
|355.34900 HUF
|250 CVE
|888.37250 HUF
|500 CVE
|1,776.74500 HUF
|1000 CVE
|3,553.49000 HUF
|2000 CVE
|7,106.98000 HUF
|5000 CVE
|17,767.45000 HUF
|10000 CVE
|35,534.90000 HUF