Hungarian forint to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 0.281 today, reflecting a -0.224% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.003% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 0.282 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.281 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -0.291% decrease in value.