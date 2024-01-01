5 Cape Verdean escudos to US dollars

Convert CVE to USD at the real exchange rate

5 cve
0.05 usd

1.00000 CVE = 0.00973 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / US Dollar
1 CVE0.00973 USD
5 CVE0.04865 USD
10 CVE0.09729 USD
20 CVE0.19459 USD
50 CVE0.48647 USD
100 CVE0.97294 USD
250 CVE2.43234 USD
500 CVE4.86468 USD
1000 CVE9.72936 USD
2000 CVE19.45872 USD
5000 CVE48.64680 USD
10000 CVE97.29360 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 USD102.78200 CVE
5 USD513.91000 CVE
10 USD1027.82000 CVE
20 USD2055.64000 CVE
50 USD5139.10000 CVE
100 USD10278.20000 CVE
250 USD25695.50000 CVE
500 USD51391.00000 CVE
1000 USD102782.00000 CVE
2000 USD205564.00000 CVE
5000 USD513910.00000 CVE
10000 USD1027820.00000 CVE