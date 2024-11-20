Brazilian real to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 18.092 today, reflecting a -0.384% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 0.008% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 18.251 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 18.005 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.659% increase in value.