Brazilian real to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 18.409 today, reflecting a 0.809% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 3.876% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 18.436 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 17.380 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.147% decrease in value.