Brazilian reais to Surinamese dollars today

Convert BRL to SRD at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = $6.152 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SRD
1 BRL to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.17816.1781
Low5.77725.1298
Average5.97495.6103
Change6.32%18.96%
1 BRL to SRD stats

The performance of BRL to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.1781 and a 30 day low of 5.7772. This means the 30 day average was 5.9749. The change for BRL to SRD was 6.32.

The performance of BRL to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.1781 and a 90 day low of 5.1298. This means the 90 day average was 5.6103. The change for BRL to SRD was 18.96.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Surinamese Dollar
1 BRL6.15207 SRD
5 BRL30.76035 SRD
10 BRL61.52070 SRD
20 BRL123.04140 SRD
50 BRL307.60350 SRD
100 BRL615.20700 SRD
250 BRL1,538.01750 SRD
500 BRL3,076.03500 SRD
1000 BRL6,152.07000 SRD
2000 BRL12,304.14000 SRD
5000 BRL30,760.35000 SRD
10000 BRL61,520.70000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 SRD0.16255 BRL
5 SRD0.81274 BRL
10 SRD1.62547 BRL
20 SRD3.25094 BRL
50 SRD8.12735 BRL
100 SRD16.25470 BRL
250 SRD40.63675 BRL
500 SRD81.27350 BRL
1000 SRD162.54700 BRL
2000 SRD325.09400 BRL
5000 SRD812.73500 BRL
10000 SRD1,625.47000 BRL