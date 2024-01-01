5 Surinamese dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert SRD to BRL at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = R$0.1644 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:47
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BRL
1 SRD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17310.1949
Low0.16190.1619
Average0.16720.1785
Change-4.64%-13.26%
View full history

1 SRD to BRL stats

The performance of SRD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1731 and a 30 day low of 0.1619. This means the 30 day average was 0.1672. The change for SRD to BRL was -4.64.

The performance of SRD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1949 and a 90 day low of 0.1619. This means the 90 day average was 0.1785. The change for SRD to BRL was -13.26.

Track market ratesView SRD to BRL chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5381.3960.79484.51418.102
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1421.0370.5962.77313.445
1 EUR1.0481.41111.6121.4630.83288.57118.971
1 AUD0.650.8750.6210.9080.51654.95511.771

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 SRD0.16438 BRL
5 SRD0.82191 BRL
10 SRD1.64381 BRL
20 SRD3.28762 BRL
50 SRD8.21905 BRL
100 SRD16.43810 BRL
250 SRD41.09525 BRL
500 SRD82.19050 BRL
1000 SRD164.38100 BRL
2000 SRD328.76200 BRL
5000 SRD821.90500 BRL
10000 SRD1,643.81000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Surinamese Dollar
1 BRL6.08343 SRD
5 BRL30.41715 SRD
10 BRL60.83430 SRD
20 BRL121.66860 SRD
50 BRL304.17150 SRD
100 BRL608.34300 SRD
250 BRL1,520.85750 SRD
500 BRL3,041.71500 SRD
1000 BRL6,083.43000 SRD
2000 BRL12,166.86000 SRD
5000 BRL30,417.15000 SRD
10000 BRL60,834.30000 SRD