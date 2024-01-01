Surinamese dollars to Australian dollars today

Convert SRD to AUD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = A$0.04336 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:37
SRD to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AUD
1 SRD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04590.0517
Low0.04300.0430
Average0.04420.0474
Change-4.40%-14.72%
1 SRD to AUD stats

The performance of SRD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0459 and a 30 day low of 0.0430. This means the 30 day average was 0.0442. The change for SRD to AUD was -4.40.

The performance of SRD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0517 and a 90 day low of 0.0430. This means the 90 day average was 0.0474. The change for SRD to AUD was -14.72.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 SRD0.04336 AUD
5 SRD0.21678 AUD
10 SRD0.43357 AUD
20 SRD0.86713 AUD
50 SRD2.16783 AUD
100 SRD4.33566 AUD
250 SRD10.83915 AUD
500 SRD21.67830 AUD
1000 SRD43.35660 AUD
2000 SRD86.71320 AUD
5000 SRD216.78300 AUD
10000 SRD433.56600 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 AUD23.06450 SRD
5 AUD115.32250 SRD
10 AUD230.64500 SRD
20 AUD461.29000 SRD
50 AUD1,153.22500 SRD
100 AUD2,306.45000 SRD
250 AUD5,766.12500 SRD
500 AUD11,532.25000 SRD
1000 AUD23,064.50000 SRD
2000 AUD46,129.00000 SRD
5000 AUD115,322.50000 SRD
10000 AUD230,645.00000 SRD