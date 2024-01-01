Surinamese dollars to Australian dollars today

Convert SRD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
51.49 aud

$1.000 SRD = A$0.05149 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:38
SRD to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AUD
1 SRD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05320.0535
Low0.05080.0471
Average0.05170.0503
Change-3.05%9.28%
View full history

1 SRD to AUD stats

The performance of SRD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0532 and a 30 day low of 0.0508. This means the 30 day average was 0.0517. The change for SRD to AUD was -3.05.

The performance of SRD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0535 and a 90 day low of 0.0471. This means the 90 day average was 0.0503. The change for SRD to AUD was 9.28.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 SRD0.05149 AUD
5 SRD0.25744 AUD
10 SRD0.51488 AUD
20 SRD1.02975 AUD
50 SRD2.57438 AUD
100 SRD5.14876 AUD
250 SRD12.87190 AUD
500 SRD25.74380 AUD
1000 SRD51.48760 AUD
2000 SRD102.97520 AUD
5000 SRD257.43800 AUD
10000 SRD514.87600 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 AUD19.42220 SRD
5 AUD97.11100 SRD
10 AUD194.22200 SRD
20 AUD388.44400 SRD
50 AUD971.11000 SRD
100 AUD1,942.22000 SRD
250 AUD4,855.55000 SRD
500 AUD9,711.10000 SRD
1000 AUD19,422.20000 SRD
2000 AUD38,844.40000 SRD
5000 AUD97,111.00000 SRD
10000 AUD194,222.00000 SRD