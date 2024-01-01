Surinamese dollars to Euros today

Convert SRD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
31.23 eur

$1.000 SRD = €0.03123 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:46
SRD to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 SRD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03180.0322
Low0.03090.0289
Average0.03130.0308
Change-1.22%8.20%
1 SRD to EUR stats

The performance of SRD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0318 and a 30 day low of 0.0309. This means the 30 day average was 0.0313. The change for SRD to EUR was -1.22.

The performance of SRD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0322 and a 90 day low of 0.0289. This means the 90 day average was 0.0308. The change for SRD to EUR was 8.20.

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Euro
1 SRD0.03123 EUR
5 SRD0.15617 EUR
10 SRD0.31235 EUR
20 SRD0.62469 EUR
50 SRD1.56173 EUR
100 SRD3.12346 EUR
250 SRD7.80865 EUR
500 SRD15.61730 EUR
1000 SRD31.23460 EUR
2000 SRD62.46920 EUR
5000 SRD156.17300 EUR
10000 SRD312.34600 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Surinamese Dollar
1 EUR32.01580 SRD
5 EUR160.07900 SRD
10 EUR320.15800 SRD
20 EUR640.31600 SRD
50 EUR1,600.79000 SRD
100 EUR3,201.58000 SRD
250 EUR8,003.95000 SRD
500 EUR16,007.90000 SRD
1000 EUR32,015.80000 SRD
2000 EUR64,031.60000 SRD
5000 EUR160,079.00000 SRD
10000 EUR320,158.00000 SRD