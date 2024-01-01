Surinamese dollars to British pounds sterling today

Convert SRD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
26.33 gbp

$1.000 SRD = £0.02633 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:46
SRD to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

1 SRD to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02730.0273
Low0.02610.0246
Average0.02660.0261
Change-2.77%7.10%
1 SRD to GBP stats

The performance of SRD to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0273 and a 30 day low of 0.0261. This means the 30 day average was 0.0266. The change for SRD to GBP was -2.77.

The performance of SRD to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0273 and a 90 day low of 0.0246. This means the 90 day average was 0.0261. The change for SRD to GBP was 7.10.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3070.9051.4931.3550.76383.95717.992
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1421.0370.58464.22913.764
1 EUR1.1051.44411.651.4970.84392.75919.878
1 AUD0.670.8750.60610.9080.51156.2312.05

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 SRD0.02633 GBP
5 SRD0.13164 GBP
10 SRD0.26327 GBP
20 SRD0.52654 GBP
50 SRD1.31636 GBP
100 SRD2.63271 GBP
250 SRD6.58177 GBP
500 SRD13.16355 GBP
1000 SRD26.32710 GBP
2000 SRD52.65420 GBP
5000 SRD131.63550 GBP
10000 SRD263.27100 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Surinamese Dollar
1 GBP37.98370 SRD
5 GBP189.91850 SRD
10 GBP379.83700 SRD
20 GBP759.67400 SRD
50 GBP1,899.18500 SRD
100 GBP3,798.37000 SRD
250 GBP9,495.92500 SRD
500 GBP18,991.85000 SRD
1000 GBP37,983.70000 SRD
2000 GBP75,967.40000 SRD
5000 GBP189,918.50000 SRD
10000 GBP379,837.00000 SRD