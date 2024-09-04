Surinamese dollar to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Australian dollars is currently 0.052 today, reflecting a 1.290% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.127% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.052 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.051 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.596% increase in value.