1.00000 AUD = 24.87290 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:58 UTC
AUD to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 SRD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 AUD24.87290 SRD
5 AUD124.36450 SRD
10 AUD248.72900 SRD
20 AUD497.45800 SRD
50 AUD1243.64500 SRD
100 AUD2487.29000 SRD
250 AUD6218.22500 SRD
500 AUD12436.45000 SRD
1000 AUD24872.90000 SRD
2000 AUD49745.80000 SRD
5000 AUD124364.50000 SRD
10000 AUD248729.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 SRD0.04020 AUD
5 SRD0.20102 AUD
10 SRD0.40204 AUD
20 SRD0.80409 AUD
50 SRD2.01022 AUD
100 SRD4.02044 AUD
250 SRD10.05110 AUD
500 SRD20.10220 AUD
1000 SRD40.20440 AUD
2000 SRD80.40880 AUD
5000 SRD201.02200 AUD
10000 SRD402.04400 AUD